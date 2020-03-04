|
|
After a long, loving and beautiful life, Lola Marie Shufflebarger Stant passed away on March 2, 2020.
Marie was born in Campbell County, Virginia on October 20, 1919 to Jefferson Davis and Lola Emmajane (Davidson) Shufflebarger. She was predeceased by her siblings: Frank, Snow, John, Hugh, Milton, Elsie, Lucy, Mildred and Mary. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Fred Alex Stant.
Marie's children are: Julia Marie Ottinger (Barney), Jefferson Barrett Stant, Denise Leigh Stant (Fred) and Deborah Lynne Keeton (Greg).
Marie's Grandchildren are: Julia Mynatt, Ben Alex, Douglas Barrett (Jennifer), Bradley Lane Ottinger and Emily Nicole Keeton. Her Great Grandchildren are: Will, Maddie and Ryan Jayne; Jake, Eli, Abbey, Bailey and Sara Ottinger.
Marie graduated from EC Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA. She had a respected 23-year-career at Sun Trust Bank. She was active in her community as a member of the hospital volunteer auxiliary and a poll judge. Marie was a Charter Member of the Elizabeth River Baptist Church, a Sunday school teacher and the Treasurer of the Church. Marie formed and was the first President of the Suburban Acres Garden Club. Marie loved to travel and did so extensively, including a hot-air-balloon ride in Tennessee.
The Family would like to thank Sentara Hospice Services and Ballahack Woods for their care of our Mother.
Funeral Services will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 6568 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The interment will be for immediate family and will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the building fund of Elizabeth River Baptist Church, 601 Sparrow Road, Chesapeake, VA 23325. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020