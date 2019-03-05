|
Lolly Hardy Isom, 63, a lifelong Peninsula resident, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was a member of the Peninsula Church of Christ and treatment nurse for the Newport News Public Schools.Survivors include her husband of 3 years and best friend for 15 years, Robert C. Isom; three sisters, her twin Holly Jones (Ronald), Janice Keaton (Robert) and LaVerne Stinson; two brothers, Preston Stinson (Yvette) and Christopher Stinson; and several nieces and nephews. Lolly will be available for viewing from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Holly's home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at Newport News Church of Christ, 5956 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, with Benjamin Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2019