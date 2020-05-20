Lora J. Shelton, 99, a native of Pittsylvania County, Virginia, passed away on May 18, 2020. She was a resident of the Peninsula since 1952 and was a member of Temple Baptist Church.Lora was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Shelton. She is survived by her sons, Edward A. Shelton, Jr. (Karen) and Samuel J. Shelton (Christine); 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Crews and Mary Dalton; and brother, Carroll Jennings.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.A private graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park.