Loray Wilson Haynes, 101, of Gloucester passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was a life member of Salem United Methodist Church, Gloucester where she was very active. She really enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing and cooking. Loray was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Haynes, Sr. and a son William D. Haynes, Jr. She is survived by her grandchildren, Shannon H. Stalder (Mike), William D. Haynes, III (Jennifer), Mark E. Haynes (Julie), nine great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a daughter-in-law, Peggy D. Carmine. Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Ann Tang and Rev. Rita Stahl will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 22nd in Salem United Methodist Church, Gloucester with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 P.M. Thursday in Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019