1/1
Lorenzo Dale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorenzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorenzo Dale, 55, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 3rd, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald O. Dale and Viola E. Dale, and brothers, James A. Dale, Julius E. Dale, and Leon F. Dale. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving fiancee' Charisse Ingraham, seven brothers; Gerald Dale (Ella), Alphonso Dale (Susan), Ronnie Dale, Wendell Dale (Anita), Reginald Dale, Kelvin Dale (Delois) and Quinton Dale (Sandra) two sisters; Edith Miller (Gordon), and Freda Donald. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.The viewing will be held Friday, July 10th, 11:00- 4:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA 23607. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 12:00 p.m. at Angel View Baptist Church Cemetery, 6911 Angel View Lane, Lanexa, VA 23089. Facial coverings are required. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Paralyzed Veterans Association (PVA), the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Angel View Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved