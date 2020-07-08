Lorenzo Dale, 55, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 3rd, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald O. Dale and Viola E. Dale, and brothers, James A. Dale, Julius E. Dale, and Leon F. Dale. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving fiancee' Charisse Ingraham, seven brothers; Gerald Dale (Ella), Alphonso Dale (Susan), Ronnie Dale, Wendell Dale (Anita), Reginald Dale, Kelvin Dale (Delois) and Quinton Dale (Sandra) two sisters; Edith Miller (Gordon), and Freda Donald. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.The viewing will be held Friday, July 10th, 11:00- 4:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA 23607. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 12:00 p.m. at Angel View Baptist Church Cemetery, 6911 Angel View Lane, Lanexa, VA 23089. Facial coverings are required. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Paralyzed Veterans Association (PVA
), the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society
.