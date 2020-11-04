1/1
Lorenzo M. McNeal
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorenzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorenzo Marvin McNeal, aka "Mac", peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Sentara Careplex in Hampton, VA. He was born on Christmas Day 1936 to Henry and Beatrice McNeal, raised in Newport News, VA and graduated from Huntington High School. As the football team's star quarterback and captain, he led the "Vikings" to two Virginia state championships in 1954 and 1955.

After marrying his high school sweetheart, Lottie Moore, Mac proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He subsequently joined the U.S. Postal Service, where after a nearly 40 year career, he retired in 2005. In retirement, he was a competitive bowling team member, golf and tennis player. He also relished playing chess and bid whist, and faithfully cheered on his beloved Dallas Cowboys. As an active member of First Church (Baptist) of Newport News he supported the church as a Gleaner, Student Ministry and Feed the Hungry Ministry. Lorenzo also served his community as a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Lorenzo leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Lottie McNeal, his sons, Brian McNeal (Pamala McNeal) and Tony McNeal, and his daughter, Marlette Mills (Eric Mills). Also left behind to grieve are his grandchildren, Sean McNeal, Ryan Mills, Pamela McNeal and Devin Mills, and a host of loving family members and friends. Mac's daughter Pamela McNeal-Parks (Stewart Parks) and son Eric McNeal preceded him in death.

Viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm, at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services will be held Friday, November 6, 12:00 noon at First Church (Baptist) of Newport News, 2300 Wickham Ave., Newport News VA, 20607. The interment will follow at the Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton VA 23666.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Service
12:00 PM
First Church (Baptist) of Newport News
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved