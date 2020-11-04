Lorenzo Marvin McNeal, aka "Mac", peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Sentara Careplex in Hampton, VA. He was born on Christmas Day 1936 to Henry and Beatrice McNeal, raised in Newport News, VA and graduated from Huntington High School. As the football team's star quarterback and captain, he led the "Vikings" to two Virginia state championships in 1954 and 1955.



After marrying his high school sweetheart, Lottie Moore, Mac proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He subsequently joined the U.S. Postal Service, where after a nearly 40 year career, he retired in 2005. In retirement, he was a competitive bowling team member, golf and tennis player. He also relished playing chess and bid whist, and faithfully cheered on his beloved Dallas Cowboys. As an active member of First Church (Baptist) of Newport News he supported the church as a Gleaner, Student Ministry and Feed the Hungry Ministry. Lorenzo also served his community as a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.



Lorenzo leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Lottie McNeal, his sons, Brian McNeal (Pamala McNeal) and Tony McNeal, and his daughter, Marlette Mills (Eric Mills). Also left behind to grieve are his grandchildren, Sean McNeal, Ryan Mills, Pamela McNeal and Devin Mills, and a host of loving family members and friends. Mac's daughter Pamela McNeal-Parks (Stewart Parks) and son Eric McNeal preceded him in death.



Viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm, at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services will be held Friday, November 6, 12:00 noon at First Church (Baptist) of Newport News, 2300 Wickham Ave., Newport News VA, 20607. The interment will follow at the Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton VA 23666.



