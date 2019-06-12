Home

Loretta May Brown

Loretta May Brown Obituary
Loretta May Brown, 88, of Hampton, VA passed away on June 6, 2019 after a short illness. Members of her family were by her side. She married the late Cyrus Brown, Jr., in 1954 in Anderson, IN. Loretta left one son, William C. Brown and daughter-in-law Juliana M. Brown; one step-daughter, Patricia S. Brown; three grandchildren, Cheryl M. Brown, David N. Brown, and Jessica M. Brown; and one great-grandson, Bryan David Ruottinen to cherish her memory. Loretta respectfully requested she have no services. Any donations can be made to the Hospice House, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Cremation Society of Virginia (Newport News office) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019
