Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Lorna Maynard
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
Lorna Elizabeth Maynard


1946 - 2019
Lorna Elizabeth Maynard Obituary
Lorna Elizabeth Maynard, 72, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Ipswich, England, she has been a resident of Hampton for 21 years.

Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Cortez D. Maynard; children, Michael Coleman, Angela Colman, Daniel Maynard and Richard Maynard; sisters, Valerie Allaton, Jenny Allaton and Kriss Percival and several grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4-5:00 pm Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton. Immediately following at 5:00 pm, a funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr., in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019
