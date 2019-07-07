|
|
Lorna Elizabeth Maynard, 72, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Ipswich, England, she has been a resident of Hampton for 21 years.
Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Cortez D. Maynard; children, Michael Coleman, Angela Colman, Daniel Maynard and Richard Maynard; sisters, Valerie Allaton, Jenny Allaton and Kriss Percival and several grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4-5:00 pm Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton. Immediately following at 5:00 pm, a funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr., in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019