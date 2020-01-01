|
|
Lorraine A. Zarger, 87, passed away December 8, 2019. A native of Harrisburg, PA she had been a longtime resident of Hampton and a faithful member of Community Presbyterian Church. Lorraine loved to sing in the choir and volunteer with her church family. She enjoyed gardening and socializing with family and friends, and she was a dedicated bowling league member at Century Lanes in Hampton.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur B. Zarger Jr. Survivors include her children, Bambi Thompson (Robert), Timothy Zarger, and Jill Strain; grandchildren, Shane Thompson, Kristen Ebrahim (James), Robert Thompson, and Angela Thompson; great-grandchildren, Chandler Cobb, Chloe Cobb and Dominic Ebrahim; brother, Conrad Wenger, and his family.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and support staff at Sentara Nursing Center for the excellent care they provided to Lorraine.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Community Presbyterian Church on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 12:30PM. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her honor to Community Presbyterian Church.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020