On April 5, 2019, our grand lady Lorraine Driver - Gregory quietly transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Lorraine Cook-Driver. She was loved by many, especially her family and friends. She loved her husband Clyde, children, and grandchildren unconditionally. She enjoyed serving the Lord at her church, helping others, spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and enjoying time in her yard. She was a member of the Saturday Bridge Club and a Pinochle group. Services for Mrs. Driver- Gregory will be held noon Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at First Morning Star Baptist Church 8906 Guinea Rd, Bena, VA. 23072 by Pastor Larry Arrington. Interment will be private. Family vistation along with the Delta's Omega Omega service will held from 6:00 until 8:00p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Church. In lieu of flowers send donations in her memory to First Morning Star Baptist Church Building Fund. Services have been entrusted to C.C.Carter Funeral Home, Inc Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2019