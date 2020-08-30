Memorial services for Lorraine Elizabeth Elia, age 73 of Cookeville, TN will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home with Father Christiano Nunes da Silva officiating.
Mrs. Elia died Sunday August 23, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Putnam County.
She was born April 5, 1947 in Jersey City, NJ to Elizabeth McGuire Stasiewicz and the late Edward Stasiewicz. She married Vincent Elia in 1969, and they lived in Danbury, CT, before moving to Hopewell Junction, NY, where they lived for 30 years and raised their family and Lorraine worked as a Registered Nurse. They retired to Yorktown, VA, in 2008.
Lorraine was a devoted Catholic. Both she and her late husband, Vincent were active members of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown, VA.
She is survived by sons, Paul Elia of Angola, IN and Vincent Elia of Fishkill, NY; and daughter, Marie Elia of Buffalo, NY; mother, Elizabeth McGuire Stasiewicz of Cookeville; sisters Carol (Bob) Faulhaber of Cookeville and Margaret (Richard) Norman of Archer, FL.
Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111. You may share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com
