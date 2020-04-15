Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Lorraine Elizabeth Tillman


1930 - 2020
Lorraine Elizabeth Tillman Obituary
Lorraine Elizabeth Tillman, 89, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Williamsburg. She was born on October 14, 1930, daughter of the late John and Maria Spencer, of James City County, Virginia.

Lorraine traveled the world, eventually moving back to the Williamsburg area in the late 1980's and was employed by Williamsburg Landing; retiring in 2008.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Moses. Left to cherish her precious memories are her son, Jackie Tillman (Christine); grandchildren, James, and Kimberly Tillman; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and two special friends. Lorraine will be dearly missed

Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2020
