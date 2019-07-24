Lorraine Grace Cornevin Johnson Rogers was called home to the Lord on July 22, 2019. Born in Hilton Village on September 8, 1920 to Grace Thelma Beaubian Cornevin and WWI US Air Service veteran Louis Raoul St. Thornville Cornevin, she was given the endearing nickname "Goo" as a child. She was a February 1939 graduate of Newport News High School, and worked for Joe Biggins in the Newport News city manager's office after graduation. She married C&O yard conductor Stanford Tutwiler Johnson in November 1941, and their beautiful daughter Peggy Sue arrived in August 1942. In 1948, she joined the C&O office in downtown Newport News, where she would forge a rewarding career until the 1970s. Lorraine married John Rogers for a short period in the 1970s before divorcing. She was a survivor in the truest sense of the word, and the epitome of the genteel but demanding and fiercely independent Southern woman.



A member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 40 years and a 50+ year member of Emera Chapter 31 of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lorraine was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Virginia Greiner Cornevin. She leaves behind her daughter, Peggy Sue Johnson; grandchildren, Lynn (Debra) Ritger and Benjamin (Christina) Ritger; great-grandchildren, Danika, Dimitri, and Evelynn; sister, Louise Marie Cornevin Key; nieces, Phyllis Key Van Horn and Cindy Key King; and nephew, Dr. Kyle Key.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m, officiated by Dr. Kyle Key. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019