Jackie, your mom was quite a woman. Hope you and your family are doing well.
Lorraine Poletti, 91 yrs. after sharing a full, beautiful life with her beloved late husband Robert, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, family, and friends, left us on May 26, 2020. She loved creating beauty around her family and home, enjoyed festive occasions, singing, music, dancing, and travel. She will be missed and frequently, fondly, remembered by all who knew her.
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.