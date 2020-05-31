Or Copy this URL to Share

Lorraine Poletti, 91 yrs. after sharing a full, beautiful life with her beloved late husband Robert, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, family, and friends, left us on May 26, 2020. She loved creating beauty around her family and home, enjoyed festive occasions, singing, music, dancing, and travel. She will be missed and frequently, fondly, remembered by all who knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store