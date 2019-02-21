Lorrimer Hayes Hogge, Jr. 85, of Newport News, VA passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 following a short but courageous battle with cancer. Known to close friends and family as "Junie", Lorrimer was born and raised in Gloucester, where he attended and graduated from Achilles High School and later served four years in the Navy beginning in 1952. After fighting in the Korean War, Lorrimer returned home and attended the College of William & Mary. He began his career at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown with the majority of his time spent working in the Mining Warfare Division. Lorrimer met and married the love of his life, Diana in November 1959, making their home in Newport News. He had a giving heart and was always willing to provide help at a moment's notice. He was a member of the Lion's Club and Jaycees Club of Newport News. His love of nature contributed to his numerous collections of unusual rocks, crystals, gems, arrowheads and antique tools. Lorrimer's patience and meticulous skill set for woodcarving led him to create intricate bird carvings, model airplanes, and custom knives. Most of all, Lorrimer was well-known for his mastery of practical jokes. He had an art of telling stories and making people laugh even when he wasn't trying. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorrimer and Mildred Hogge; sister, Joyce Hudgins and brothers, Donald Hogge and Thomas Hogge. Lorrimer is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Diana; children, Lori Rountree (Jeff) and David Hogge (Kelly); grandchildren, Katelyn White (Josh), Morgan Rountree, Cameron Rountree, Lauren Hogge, Benjamin Hogge; sister, Jean Hogge Allen along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family of Lorrimer Hogge would like to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the medical staff of Riverside Hospital's Radiation and Oncology units. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00-5:00p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the at . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary