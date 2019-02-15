Hampton- Lottie A. Goodwin, 95, passed away February 13, 2019. Born June 26, 1923 in Birmingham, Alabama. She married TSGT Tommy Goodwin in 1945 and they enjoyed 41 years of marriage until his passing in 1986. Lottie and her husband traveled the world together during his military service. Their two sons were born in Japan and France while they were on duty assignment there. She had a unique perspective and a certain flair, which inspired her love of painting and drawing. Lottie loved to collect music boxes and was an avid reader. She had been an active member of the Red Hat Society as well. Lottie retired from the City of Hampton Treasurer's Office.Survivors include her sons, Michael T. Goodwin (Carol Anne) and Matthew R. Goodwin (Erica); grandson, Matthew R. Goodwin II; sister, Virginia Clark (Rick); nieces, Elizabeth Allen and Melissa Clark; as well as host of other extended family members. The family will reach out to friends and work associates once a celebration of life has been scheduled. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary