|
|
Hampton, Virginia: Louesther Jones was born in Newport News Virginia on July 19th, 1965 to the late Simon and Lucille Jones; she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Clarence and Melvin Jones, and 1 sister-in-law Sandra. Louesther leaves to cherish her memories to her husband Ricky McKinley Diggs; Mother-in-Law Dorathy.E. Diggs; (3) Sisters Gloria (Jack) Maxine (Cecil) and Cassandra (Kenneth) and 1 Brother Nathaniel (Jackie); (3) Sisters-in-Laws: Patty, Linda and Corrisa and 1 Brother-in-Law Larry and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends. Louesther went home to be with the Lord on January 5th, 2020 at Sentera Hospital. Louesther was a Member of Greater Walters A.M.E. Zion Church. Louesther graduated from Ferguson High School. She was employed at Murray's Steak House for 15 years, she also worked at Food Lion for 8 years and she was a C.N.A. Nurse. She will be forever be loved and missed by Family and Friends. A viewing will be held on January 15th from 12 to 5 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home at 3314 Roanoke Ave Newport News, Virginia. Homegoing Service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA on January 16th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020