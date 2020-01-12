Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1415 Big Bethel Road
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louesther Diggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louesther Jones Diggs


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louesther Jones Diggs Obituary
Hampton, Virginia: Louesther Jones was born in Newport News Virginia on July 19th, 1965 to the late Simon and Lucille Jones; she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Clarence and Melvin Jones, and 1 sister-in-law Sandra. Louesther leaves to cherish her memories to her husband Ricky McKinley Diggs; Mother-in-Law Dorathy.E. Diggs; (3) Sisters Gloria (Jack) Maxine (Cecil) and Cassandra (Kenneth) and 1 Brother Nathaniel (Jackie); (3) Sisters-in-Laws: Patty, Linda and Corrisa and 1 Brother-in-Law Larry and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends. Louesther went home to be with the Lord on January 5th, 2020 at Sentera Hospital. Louesther was a Member of Greater Walters A.M.E. Zion Church. Louesther graduated from Ferguson High School. She was employed at Murray's Steak House for 15 years, she also worked at Food Lion for 8 years and she was a C.N.A. Nurse. She will be forever be loved and missed by Family and Friends. A viewing will be held on January 15th from 12 to 5 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home at 3314 Roanoke Ave Newport News, Virginia. Homegoing Service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA on January 16th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louesther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -