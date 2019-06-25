|
|
Louis Campbell Strange, 81, of Weems, Virginia passed away June 23, 2019. He was born September 1, 1937 in La Crosse, Va., son of the late, Margaret Campbell Strange and Edward Strange.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Strange; his two cats, Anniebelle and Abby; sister, Ann Turner; brother-in-law, Ronald Gene Morrison (Rosie); a host of nieces and nephews and special friends, Mary and Gilbert Owens.
Louis worked for Bayport Credit Union in Newport News for 40 years and he was the first Branch Manager. He also delivered "The Rivah" locally until his health started to decline.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p. m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Kilmarnock, Va.
Published in Daily Press on June 25, 2019