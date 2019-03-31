|
|
Louis Dennis Jenkins age 76 died at his home Friday, March 29, 2019, with family by his side. Dennis retired from Anheuser Busch, Williamsburg and began a new position at Lowes in Gloucester. He was a die-hard Washington Redskin fan and loved to play bingo at Gloucester Moose Lodge. He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Jenkins, daughter, Tammy Cooper (Jon), brother, Luther "Kilroy" Jenkins (Peggy), sister, Betty Mae Dehn (Gordan), grandchildren, Ryan and Kaleigh Cooper, and faithful canine companion Toby. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Margaret Louden will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm before the service. The family would like to express a special thank you to caregivers Mary Chapman, George Coleman, Barbara Kellum, and Donna West for the compassion and support to their family. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our guestbook-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019