Age 82, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Lou died peacefully at home on April 15, 2019. Lou was born in Katowice, Poland on December 7, 1936. He and his family escaped from Poland in 1939 arriving in the United States in 1941. Lou grew up in New Hampshire and Connecticut and was a 1959 graduate of Lehigh University.Lou was very proud of the accomplishments of the Roehr family in the United States, especially of his father Matt's patenting the Monoject (hypodermic) needle through the family business, Roehr Products (now part of Covidien Corporation). In the last days of his life Lou was surrounded by his many friends and family that had been touched by his love of life. Lou was well known for entertaining family and friends with his gourmet style meals accompanied by lots of laughter and vivid stories. Lou and Karol's home was always open to all who were alone on holidays, often with the addition of new friends at the dining table. In addition to his culinary skills, he enjoyed fishing and photography and traveling the world with his wife. He was also an avid reader, a proud grandfather and an enthusiastic volunteer and instructor with Matthew Whaley School's photography club. Lou had a special appreciation for history that led to his working for the Jamestown/Yorktown Foundation and Colonial Connections over an 18 year period while living in Williamsburg. He enjoyed sharing with his tour groups his strong belief that learning history was not about reciting dates, but would lead to understanding that history showcases the greatest adventure stories ever told.Lou is predeceased by his parents, Zbislaw Maciej (Matt) Roehr and Wanda Tokarska Roehr, and his brothers, George L. Roehr and Andrew J. Roehr.He is survived by his best friend and wife of 21 years, Karol (Stankus) who shared his passion for life. He is also survived by his children, Jeffrey L. Roehr of Houston, Texas, Kristina R. McDavid and her husband, Keith of Marion, Massachusetts and Susan L. Roehr of Matthews, North Carolina, his grandsons Robert Louis McDavid (Captain US Army) and Scott Cameron McDavid, his sister, Janeen Roehr and brother, Gregory Roehr.At Lou's wishes, he will be cremated with a memorial service to be arranged by the family at a later date. Contributions may be made to either (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org), The Union Mission Ministries (https://donate:unionmissionministries.org); or to Fish Incorporated: Make your check payable to "FISH, Inc." and mail to 312 Waller Mill Road #800, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 20, 2019