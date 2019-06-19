Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Louis Michael Brown

Louis Michael Brown Obituary
Louis Michael Brown

Louis Michael "Mike" Brown, 63, passed away June 15, 2019 surrounded by his wife, Barbara Brown and family. Services will be held at a later date.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.

Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019
Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019
