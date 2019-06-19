|
|
Louis Michael Brown
Louis Michael "Mike" Brown, 63, passed away June 15, 2019 surrounded by his wife, Barbara Brown and family. Services will be held at a later date.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.
Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019