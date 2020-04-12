|
Louis Reid Smith, known as "Cookie" passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 62. During his career as a Chief Engineer Cookie worked for Zapata Haynie Corp., Omega Protein and McAllister Towing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen L. Smith and is survived by his father, Franklin Smith (Marilee) and his sisters, Linda Criswell and Sharon Love. Due to Covid 19 services will be private. In memory of Cookie, memorial donations may be made to the Mathews Vol. Rescue Squad, Mathews Vol. Fire Dept., or St. Paul United Methodist Church, Melanie Miles, P.O. Box 13, Port Haywood, VA 23138.Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020