Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Reid Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Reid Smith Obituary
Louis Reid Smith, known as "Cookie" passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 62. During his career as a Chief Engineer Cookie worked for Zapata Haynie Corp., Omega Protein and McAllister Towing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen L. Smith and is survived by his father, Franklin Smith (Marilee) and his sisters, Linda Criswell and Sharon Love. Due to Covid 19 services will be private. In memory of Cookie, memorial donations may be made to the Mathews Vol. Rescue Squad, Mathews Vol. Fire Dept., or St. Paul United Methodist Church, Melanie Miles, P.O. Box 13, Port Haywood, VA 23138.Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Foster-Faulkner Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -