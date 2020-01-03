Home

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
Louis W. Diggs

Louis W. Diggs Obituary
Louis Wellington Diggs, 89, passed away on December 30, 2019. He served in the Coast Guard for 4 years. Louis worked for Riverdale management for 43 years and served in Hampton zoning for 23 years.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Mary Diggs; son Mike (Charlene); son Steve; daughter Cindy (Tommy); 3 grandchildren Laurie, Joe, Andrew (Amanda); 2 great grandchildren Nikalas and Paisley.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 with a visitation held one hour prior. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020
