Louis Wellington Diggs, 89, passed away on December 30, 2019. He served in the Coast Guard for 4 years. Louis worked for Riverdale management for 43 years and served in Hampton zoning for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Mary Diggs; son Mike (Charlene); son Steve; daughter Cindy (Tommy); 3 grandchildren Laurie, Joe, Andrew (Amanda); 2 great grandchildren Nikalas and Paisley.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 with a visitation held one hour prior. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020