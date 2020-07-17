Louise King Armstrong Cleveland was born Aug 8, 1930 in Newport News, VA to Margaret and John William King. She peacefully received her wings on July 14, 2020, with her son, John Jr. by her bedside.



She attended Phenix H.S. '47, TNCC, and Hampton University. She worked for many years as a RN with Dixie Hospital, Whittaker Memorial Hospital, Veterans Administration and Eastern State Hospital.



Married to John T. Armstrong, Sr. for 54 years until his death in 2001. To this union, eight children were born: John (Seidah) Armstrong, Steven (Sandra) Armstrong, Larry (Avis) Armstrong, Regina Armstrong-King, Carolyn (Richard) Alexander, Mark (Tameika) Armstrong, Kenneth (Phyllis) Armstrong, and Teresa Howard.



In her later years, she married Deacon Richard Cleveland, with whom she traveled all over the world, until his passing in 2014. She was joined by five children: David (Lisa) Cleveland, Patricia (Idaryon) Tatum, Brenda Cleveland, Richard (Mary) Cleveland, Jr., and Paul (Fredjural) Cleveland.



Louise was preceded in death by her parents, John King, Margaret King-Dickerson and stepfather, Howard Dickerson; husbands, John Armstrong, Sr. and Richard Cleveland, Sr.; children, Steven Armstrong, Richard Cleveland, Jr., Patricia Tatum and Brenda Cleveland; Grandson, Michael Alexander; great-grandson, Izaiah Romez; and siblings John King, Jr. and Delores Williams.



She enjoyed her fellowship with the Gospel Spreading Church in Newport News, Hampton, and Washington, D.C. She served as a Head Deaconess, choir member, usher and Sunday School teacher.



Mom was especially proud of her children, grandchildren, great grands and all of their accomplishments. She was the true matriarch and took this role seriously. She enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She was a "lifetime RN" and frequently offered advice.



She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great grands, her siblings, Joan Evans and Joseph King, her sisters in law Dorothy Jones and Anne Young, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



