Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Cleckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise B. Cleckley


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise B. Cleckley Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Louise Brackett Cleckley, 92, on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Louise is survived by her loving sons: Michael and Scott, her nine grandchildren: Ryan, Elizabeth, David, Lauren, Matthew, Steven, Caterina, Keegan, and Clayton, and her great granddaughter Sophia. Louise was born in Forest City, North Carolina on November 16, 1926. She attended and graduated from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. She worked for NACA, the precursor to NASA. She also worked as a licensed Virginia Realtor, in retail sales, and for the family home building business. Louise was married and a dedicated wife for over 71 years to Donald Cleckley. She was an officer in the Women's Auxiliary, and a lifelong member of Hampton Baptist Church. Louise was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, whose wit and humor will sorely be missed. There will be a Celebration of Louise's life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton: Visitation 1:00 p.m., Service 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with a graveside immediately following the service. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now