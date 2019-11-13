|
|
Louise Hall Simmons, 92, passed into God's care surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 10, 2019. A life-long resident of Mathews County until she moved to Williamsburg for assisted living, Louise was born in Peary and attended Mathews High School. After high school she attended cosmetology school in Norfolk and returned to Mathews to begin a career as a hairdresser. When her high school sweetheart, Jack, returned from WWII they married on Christmas Day. After the birth of her son she became a full-time homemaker and with her family attended Westville Baptist Church. She belonged to Oriental Chapter # 30, Order of the Eastern Star and received her 50 year pin for consecutive years of service. She served as Worthy Matron for Oriental Chapter #30 and as Assistant Lecturer for the district. For many years she served the community by working at the polls during elections and as the Treasurer of Westville Baptist Church. After her husband retired she learned to play bridge and enjoyed many hours with friends playing bridge and sharing life. She loved the sunsets on Put-In Creek, and birds of all kinds, especially cardinals, she also enjoyed gardening, and decorating for Christmas. In her later years at Brookdale Senior Living in Williamsburg she spent hours at a time working her beloved scenic jigsaw puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents Claudie and Edna Hudgins Hall; her brother, Arnold Franklin Hall and her husband of 68 years, Jackson Crispin Simmons. She is survived by a son, Cris Simmons (Landa) of Williamsburg; grandson, Harrison Simmons (Katherine) of Arlington; granddaughter, Laura Flora (Matthew) of Charlotte, NC; great-granddaughter, Avery Charlotte Simmons of Arlington; her devoted sister, Virginia Hall Bohannon (Aubrey) of Yorktown; nephew, Jimmy Bohannon (Tammy) of Gloucester; niece, Tricia Bohannon Hamilton (David) and great nieces, Lydia and Lauren Hamilton of Duluth, GA. Funeral and Eastern Star Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15th at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews with Pastor Richard Cline officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at H. C. Smithers Cemetery, Hudgins, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westville Baptist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019