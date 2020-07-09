Louise Marie Craig, age 90 of Hayes, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of TOPS. Husband Jimmie Craig preceded her in death and she is survived by three children, James Craig (Barbara), Kathleen Hopkins, Dale Craig (Tina), three grandchildren, Christopher, Jessie, Mitchell, three great-grandchildren, Katie, Rose, Connor two siblings, Paul Boudreaux and Leona Simone. Services will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.