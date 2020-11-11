In the early morning hours of November 5, 2020 God saw fit to receive his servant Louise into his loving arms. She was born on January 18, 1943 to the late Walter and Adline Whitehead. She is survived and will be missed by many loving family members and friends. A viewing for Ms. Whitehead will be held from 1:00p.m. until 5:00p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Services for Ms. Whitehead will be held noon Friday, November 13, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Rd. Hampton, VA. by Dr. Christopher C. Carter, Sr. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C. C. Carter Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store