Lt. Col. (U.S. Army Ret.) Neville Alfred Pearson, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, after a brief illness.
Neville was born on July 27, 1926, on a farm outside Richmond, Kentucky. The youngest of 15 children, he grew up during trying economic times. Hard work and a determination to do what was necessary were evident throughout his life.
Like so many of The Greatest Generation, Neville joined the Army following graduation from Madison Central High School. After earning a commission in Officers Candidate School, he spent three years in the Pacific on Guam, Saipan, and Iwo Jima following the war.
He left the Army in 1948 to attend college; first at the University of Kentucky then the College of William and Mary when he and his lifelong love, Betty Heywood Winters of Newport News decided to marry. He re-entered the Army in 1950 following the onset of hostilities in Korea and remained through the Vietnam conflict, earning a number of commendations including the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Legion of Merit for meritorious conduct, before retiring in 1970. An early participant in Army Aviation, Neville flew both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft and was a charter member of the Army Aviation Association of America.
Always an outstanding student, Neville took college courses at various duty stations culminating in a Bachelors's Degree in Military Science from the University of Omaha in 1960 through the Military Bootstrap Program. After retiring from the Army, he taught Middle School Math for 18 years in the Gloucester School System. During that time, he earned a Master's Degree in Education from the College of William and Mary.
Neville was preceded in death by his parents James Pearson and Lula Johnson Pearson and all his siblings. Family and friends were important to him and he kept in touch with many throughout his later years. He especially valued those he served within the Army, his fellow Warriors in war and peace.
Neville is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Winters Pearson; his son Neville Pearson, Jr and wife Wendy of Newport News; his son Mark Pearson and wife Cindy of Charlotte, North Carolina; his granddaughter Major Sarah Pearson and husband CW2 Justin Garner of Carthage, NC; his grandson Matthew Pearson and his granddaughter Annie Pearson, both of Charlotte, NC; and his two great-granddaughters Charlotte Garner and Savannah Garner of Carthage, NC.
In lieu of flowers, a gift in Neville's memory may be made to Boys Town Nebraska which he supported throughout his life or First Baptist Church, Newport News. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3 at 1:00 p.m., at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. The funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with interment at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019