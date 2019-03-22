Resources More Obituaries for Lt. Dale Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lt. Colonel Mark Dale Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers YorktownLt. Colonel Mark Dale, Jr. passed away March 20, 2019 at home after a long battle with Alzheimer Disease. He was born May 27, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia. His family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where he graduated from Woodward High School in 1963 and from the University of Cincinnati in 1967. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and via AFROTC was commissioned as an Air Force Second Lieutenant upon graduation. Mark married Carol his wife of 51 years at that time also. Realizing a childhood dream, Mark graduated from Undergraduate Pilot Training at Laredo AFB, Texas and was assigned to the 28th Air Refueling Squadron, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota. He became one of a few First Lieutenants to be named as an aircrew commander on a KC-135 tanker. He flew many missions in South East Asia during the Vietnam conflict. Follow on assignments were as a US Representative at the Berlin Air Safety Center, West Berlin, Germany. Returning stateside Mark was assigned to the 7th Air Refueling Squadron Carswell AFB, Ft. Worth Texas where he served as the Chief of Stand/Eval and Chief of the SAC central Flight instructor Course. After serving a 4 year assignment at the Pentagon as a program manager for the Air National Guard he finished up his AF career at Langley AFB as a Senior Controller 2nd Air Delivery Group. Mark and Carol are members of Northside Christian Church, Yorktown, VA and helped start the Celebrate Recovery Program where they served as leaders for 7 years. Mark also served as a deacon. Mark is predeceased by his parents, Mark and Elizabeth Dale. Survivors include his wife Carol and two children: Elizabeth Bauman (Tim), Mark Dale III (Monica) and grandchildren Alexis Bauman, Mason Bauman, Isabella Widener, Cooper Dale, and Emily Dale and great grandson Karsten Davis. His sister Donna (George) and brother Gregg. Also Carol's brother Bob (Veronica) and sister Cindy (Robert) and their families. Mark touched many lives as a friend of Bill W.The family is thankful for the support and care provided by Riverside Hospice especially nurses Danelle and Heather, and nurse's aid Shennel. Also faithful friends and caregivers Lorraine Winnall and Jean Robinson. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Riverside Hospice or The Peninsula Rescue Mission Newport News, VA. A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:30 PM, at Northside Christian Church with visitation to follow until 4:30 PM. Burial will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2019