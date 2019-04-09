Lucas Warren Walker of Gloucester, Virginia, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was 25 years old. Lucas graduated from Gloucester High School's Class of 2012. He attended Governor's School where he graduated with honors. During summer break, he worked with his dad's electrical company to earn money for college. He was a hard worker and this time was appreciated by his father and will always be cherished. He was a graduate from the College of William and Mary, Class of 2016, where he was an honor graduate. He graduated with a double major in mathematics and chemistry. From there he was accepted into graduate school at the University of Rochester Medical School Chemistry Research PHD Program. He spent the summer working in their research lab prior to attending classes in the fall. He had to leave school due to his struggles with addiction. He worked with his father while attending rehabilitation programs, classes, counseling, and meetings trying to get back into the research field. His mother helped him get to many programs and prayed endlessly for him, but Lucas lost his battle with addiction.Lucas Walker is survived by his parents, Sharon and John Walker from Gloucester, Virginia; his fiancée, Kali Choquette who was with him at both college and grad school; Aunt Donna Ganzman who loved him like her was her grandson; Aunt Trudie Shaver from Shreveport, Louisiana, Aunt Mary Vogel from California; Uncle Michael Moore from Louisiana; Uncle Steven Moore from Texas; Uncle Clint Walker from Idaho; and Uncle John Moore from Oklahoma.A viewing will be held at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 4506 George Washington Mem. Hwy, Ordinary, Va. 23131 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please pray for those you know who are battling with addiction. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary