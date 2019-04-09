Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street P.O. Box 976
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
Lucas Walker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street P.O. Box 976
Gloucester, VA 23061
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
4506 George Washington Mem. Hwy
Ordinary, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucas Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucas Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucas Walker Obituary
Lucas Warren Walker of Gloucester, Virginia, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was 25 years old. Lucas graduated from Gloucester High School's Class of 2012. He attended Governor's School where he graduated with honors. During summer break, he worked with his dad's electrical company to earn money for college. He was a hard worker and this time was appreciated by his father and will always be cherished. He was a graduate from the College of William and Mary, Class of 2016, where he was an honor graduate. He graduated with a double major in mathematics and chemistry. From there he was accepted into graduate school at the University of Rochester Medical School Chemistry Research PHD Program. He spent the summer working in their research lab prior to attending classes in the fall. He had to leave school due to his struggles with addiction. He worked with his father while attending rehabilitation programs, classes, counseling, and meetings trying to get back into the research field. His mother helped him get to many programs and prayed endlessly for him, but Lucas lost his battle with addiction.Lucas Walker is survived by his parents, Sharon and John Walker from Gloucester, Virginia; his fiancée, Kali Choquette who was with him at both college and grad school; Aunt Donna Ganzman who loved him like her was her grandson; Aunt Trudie Shaver from Shreveport, Louisiana, Aunt Mary Vogel from California; Uncle Michael Moore from Louisiana; Uncle Steven Moore from Texas; Uncle Clint Walker from Idaho; and Uncle John Moore from Oklahoma.A viewing will be held at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 4506 George Washington Mem. Hwy, Ordinary, Va. 23131 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please pray for those you know who are battling with addiction.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now