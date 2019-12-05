|
Lucetta Collins Spurlock, 101, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in her home in York County, Virginia. Lucetta was born march 20, 1918 to Lenard and Bessie Collins of York County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents; brothers, James, Linwood, Floyd and John; sisters, Valonia Moore, Olivia Shields and Lorraine Vernon (Haywood) of York County, Virginia; twelve nieces; five nephews and a very dear friend, Cynthia Jones of Hampton, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, December 7, 2019, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 3911 Big Bethel Road, Yorktown. Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117. www.smithbrothersfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019