Gloucester, Va. - Lucia Hilario Duran, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 after a short illness. Lucia was born in the Philippines on March 2, 1925. She was married to the late Dr. Francisco I. Duran, MD in 1947 and together they raised 6 children.In 1979, a year after her husband's death, she moved to the United States to join her eldest daughter Evelyn and soon after her other 5 children joined her.She is survived by her children, Evelyn D. Arboleda, MD and her husband Jose Ma. V. Arboleda, Elvira D. Browning and her husband Ernie Browning, Elizabeth D. Cruz and her husband Manuel H. Cruz, Jr., Edwina D. Saba and her husband Arnel Saba, Edna D. Garcia and her husband Rocky Garcia and Dr. Francisco H. Duran, Jr. MD and his wife Rusty. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew Browning, Manuel D. Cruz, Juan D. Cruz, Rafael D, Cruz, Samantha D. Cruz, Vanesa S. White, June D. Saba Joie S. Saba, Kristine G. Broyles, Sean D. Garcia, Francisco R. Duran, III, Christopher R. Duran and Richard Duran and 4 great grandchildren, Franco, Kensington, Riley and Jack.She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her family describes her as a kind and loving mother and grandmother.The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Amory Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Father Mike Joly, officiating. Inurnment will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church Columbarium. Local arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. Published in Daily Press on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary