Lucien E. Lefebvre
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucien's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucien E. Lefebvre, 77, of Hampton, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Lucien was a native of Woonsocket, Rhode Island and a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Lucien served in the Armed Forces, both in the Army & the Airforce, finishing his military career in the Air Force Reserves.  He achieved the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.  He also worked in civil service at Naval Air Rework Facility in Norfolk, and then at Fort Eustis as a sheet metal repair instructor. Lucien was an avid airplane enthusiast and a long time EAA & Chapter 339 member. He enjoyed the time he spent with his club. He always had a project in the works, from car repairs to building things.  If it was broke, he could fix it. Lucien is preceded in death by his parents, Lucien & Florence Lefebvre of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; his wife of 44 years, Jacqueline (Dautel) Lefebvre, passed away in 2016; and his first wife of seven years, Claire (Tessier) Lefebvre passed away in 1971. Lucien is survived by his three children, Christine Lefebvre, Christopher Lefebvre, and Lynn Blackwell (Jeff), and grandson, Connor. The family will care for his beloved Alaskan Malamute, Duchess. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Va. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved