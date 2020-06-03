Lucien E. Lefebvre, 77, of Hampton, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Lucien was a native of Woonsocket, Rhode Island and a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Lucien served in the Armed Forces, both in the Army & the Airforce, finishing his military career in the Air Force Reserves. He achieved the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He also worked in civil service at Naval Air Rework Facility in Norfolk, and then at Fort Eustis as a sheet metal repair instructor. Lucien was an avid airplane enthusiast and a long time EAA & Chapter 339 member. He enjoyed the time he spent with his club. He always had a project in the works, from car repairs to building things. If it was broke, he could fix it. Lucien is preceded in death by his parents, Lucien & Florence Lefebvre of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; his wife of 44 years, Jacqueline (Dautel) Lefebvre, passed away in 2016; and his first wife of seven years, Claire (Tessier) Lefebvre passed away in 1971. Lucien is survived by his three children, Christine Lefebvre, Christopher Lefebvre, and Lynn Blackwell (Jeff), and grandson, Connor. The family will care for his beloved Alaskan Malamute, Duchess. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Va. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.