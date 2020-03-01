|
|
Lucile Norfleet Perkins of Hazel Avenue, North Dinwiddie, VA passed away on February 27, 2020. She was employed as a cashier at the Army and Air Force Exchange until her retirement in the early 1980's.
She is survived by one son, Frank Norfleet (Zina), four grandchildren, seven great grands, and two great great grands, other relatives and friends.
A service will be held in the chapel of Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 224 South Main Street on March 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Reverend Elisha Barnes officiating. The interment will be in Mt. Sinai Church Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family at wmjohnsonandsons.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020