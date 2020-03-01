Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin
224 South Main Street
Franklin, VA 23851
757-562-3393
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin
224 South Main Street
Franklin, VA 23851
View Map

Lucile Norfleet Perkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucile Norfleet Perkins Obituary
Lucile Norfleet Perkins of Hazel Avenue, North Dinwiddie, VA passed away on February 27, 2020. She was employed as a cashier at the Army and Air Force Exchange until her retirement in the early 1980's.

She is survived by one son, Frank Norfleet (Zina), four grandchildren, seven great grands, and two great great grands, other relatives and friends.

A service will be held in the chapel of Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 224 South Main Street on March 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Reverend Elisha Barnes officiating. The interment will be in Mt. Sinai Church Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family at wmjohnsonandsons.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -