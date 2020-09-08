Lucille Carleathea Stowes Kelly, 71, entered into Eternal Life with her Savior peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love and presence of her family on September 1, 2020.



Lucille was born in Newport News, VA to Carleathea and George Stowes. Lucille married her loving husband, Ernest Kelly, on January 21, 1966 and recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.



Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside Service will be held 12:30 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



