Lucille C. Kelly
Lucille Carleathea Stowes Kelly, 71, entered into Eternal Life with her Savior peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love and presence of her family on September 1, 2020.

Lucille was born in Newport News, VA to Carleathea and George Stowes. Lucille married her loving husband, Ernest Kelly, on January 21, 1966 and recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside Service will be held 12:30 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
SEP
10
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
Praying that God give you all strength at a time as this love you all Apostle Robin Brown Solomon
Robin Brown Solomon
Friend
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
