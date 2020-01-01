|
Lucille H. Jackson, age 102, of Hampton, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 27, 2019. She was in Poquoson, Virginia to the late William and Lydia Hopson. The fifth of eight children, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Evangeline Vann Wilkins, James Tilton Hopson, Nannie Todd Slade, Purnell Hopson, Warren Harding Hopson, Alice H. Russell, and Edith H. McRae. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Dr. Frederic S. Jackson, whom she married in 1942.
A graduate of Huntington High School in Newport News, she attended what was then Virginia State College. A life-long educator, Lucille taught in Poquoson, York County, Newport News and Hampton school systems during her career. After 17 years with the Title I program, Lucille retired from Hampton City Schools in 1982. Lucille was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hampton and she treasured her involvement in the Chesapeake Club. She was also a life member of the NAACP.
Lucille will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, and for her faith, generosity, and her role as a mentor and advisor. She is survived by her devoted children Carolyn Riddick and Lydia Jackson of Hampton VA, Frederic Jackson, Jr. of Chandler AZ, and Cheryl (Chet) Lyman of Columbus OH, four grandchildren who will cherish her memory Lauren (Tiffany) Riddick of Charlotte NC, Darren (Tammy) Riddick of Locust NC and Christopher (Katie) Lyman and Jeff (Liz) Lyman of Columbus OH and her five great grandchildren Jayden and Joseph Riddick, Jackson Riddick, and Niki and Lanie Walk, and son-in-law Larry Riddick. Lucille is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, in addition to so many who called her "mom."
Calling hours will be held at the Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from noon to 6:00 p.m. Family will be present from 4:00 to 6:00.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 N. King Street, Hampton VA. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hampton missionary fund.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020