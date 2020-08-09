Lucille Harps Jones Williams, retired New York City Home Economist and Social Worker, transitioned on Monday, August 3, 2020 after a short illness.



Mrs. Jones Williams was a member of St. Paul AME Church, where she served in many capacities.



Lucille was the devoted mother of two sons, Theodore Jones (Carmen), Kevin Jones (Linda) and beloved grandson, Benjamin Jones. She was the loving sister of Benjamin Harps, Jr., Leatha Bethel and Elaine McCallum (Leslie). She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on August 10th, at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon, on August 11th at Hampton Memorial Gardens.



