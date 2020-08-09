1/1
Lucille Harps Jones Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Harps Jones Williams, retired New York City Home Economist and Social Worker, transitioned on Monday, August 3, 2020 after a short illness.

Mrs. Jones Williams was a member of St. Paul AME Church, where she served in many capacities.

Lucille was the devoted mother of two sons, Theodore Jones (Carmen), Kevin Jones (Linda) and beloved grandson, Benjamin Jones. She was the loving sister of Benjamin Harps, Jr., Leatha Bethel and Elaine McCallum (Leslie). She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on August 10th, at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon, on August 11th at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved