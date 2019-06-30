Lucille M. Howell of Gloucester departed this life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Lucille was a devoted wife and loving mother of three children. Her home was always open to family and friends and home cooked meals were plentiful. She was always available with stories and advice as her children grew up, married and had their own families.



The great loves of her life were her grandchildren, Joshua (Erinn) Howell, Casey (Andrew) Smith, Logan Howell, and Mitchell Haraburda. She delighted in their escapades and adventures. Her interest in their lives and careers fed her curiosity and she was known to clip articles or make notes to discuss with them.



Lucille cherished her great - grandchildren, Skylar, Bryson, Ryder, and Preston.



She is survived by her sons, Dale (Regina) Howell, Dean (Terri) Howell; and her daughter, Donna (Matthew) Haraburda, and other loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Howell; parents, Frank and Stella Manning; brothers, Carl, Howard, and William.



The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Almeida, caregiver, Stephanie McPherson, as well as the dedicated staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice.



In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to any Alzheimer organization of your choice.



A private service is planned at a later date.



Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com



Arrangements by W. J Smith & Son Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press from June 30 to July 3, 2019