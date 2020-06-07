Smithfield, Va. - Lucille Osborne entered eternal rest and peace June 4, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her devoted husband Bennie R. Osborne of over 60 years and a daughter Jean Diane Ashburn and a host of others relatives an friends.



A graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon Tuesday. June 9, 2020 at Mt. Ray Cemetery on Mt. Ray Drive, Surry.



Please keep the Osborne Family in your prayers .



Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store