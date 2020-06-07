Lucille Osborne
Smithfield, Va. - Lucille Osborne entered eternal rest and peace June 4, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her devoted husband Bennie R. Osborne of over 60 years and a daughter Jean Diane Ashburn and a host of others relatives an friends.

A graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon Tuesday. June 9, 2020 at Mt. Ray Cemetery on Mt. Ray Drive, Surry.

Please keep the Osborne Family in your prayers .

Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Ray Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
To Bennie and family, Sorry to hear about your loss. We have you in our prayers. May God help you all through this. Love
Everdeene Jackson and Family
Family
June 6, 2020
To Bennie and family, Lucille will be missed. We have you in our prayers. We send our deepest sympathy.
Everdeene Jackson and family
Family
