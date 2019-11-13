Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temple Baptist Church
235 Harpersville Rd
Newport News, VA 23601
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille P. "Lu" Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille P. "Lu" Morris Obituary
Lucille "Lu" P. Morris, 95, passed away at home on Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was a longtime resident of Newport News and retired from First Baptist Church as their church secretary. She was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church where she served on various committees, was a Sunday school teacher and a valued member of the church community.

Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Betty Padgett; her loving husband of 70 years, John C. Morris; and her son, Robert M. Morris. She is survived by her son, Roy B. Morris (Caroline) of Smithfield; five grandchildren, Leigh Kight (Lee) of Griffin, GA, Katharine Owens (Brian) of Smithfield, Jonathan Morris (Angela) of Smithfield, Elizabeth Theologus (Basil) of Charleston, SC, and Andrew Morris of Griffin, GA; six great-grandchildren, Gavin, Sabrina, Faith, Christopher, Jacob, and Asher; and several nieces and nephews. During her lifetime, Lu touched so many lives and had a close extended family.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:30 am at Peninsula Memorial Park with the Rev. Wes Taylor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.

The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful caregivers for their exceptional care; Belinda Hammond, Gail Futrell, Barbara Matthews, and Debbie Shaw.

Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -