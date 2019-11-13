|
Lucille "Lu" P. Morris, 95, passed away at home on Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was a longtime resident of Newport News and retired from First Baptist Church as their church secretary. She was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church where she served on various committees, was a Sunday school teacher and a valued member of the church community.
Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Betty Padgett; her loving husband of 70 years, John C. Morris; and her son, Robert M. Morris. She is survived by her son, Roy B. Morris (Caroline) of Smithfield; five grandchildren, Leigh Kight (Lee) of Griffin, GA, Katharine Owens (Brian) of Smithfield, Jonathan Morris (Angela) of Smithfield, Elizabeth Theologus (Basil) of Charleston, SC, and Andrew Morris of Griffin, GA; six great-grandchildren, Gavin, Sabrina, Faith, Christopher, Jacob, and Asher; and several nieces and nephews. During her lifetime, Lu touched so many lives and had a close extended family.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:30 am at Peninsula Memorial Park with the Rev. Wes Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful caregivers for their exceptional care; Belinda Hammond, Gail Futrell, Barbara Matthews, and Debbie Shaw.
Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019