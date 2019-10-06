|
Dr. Lucille Robinson Wallace went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born April 13, 1930, the youngest and last surviving daughter of the late Ralley and Victoria Robinson, of Toano.
She was a well-known gospel radio personality, educator, and outstanding leader in various churches and communities, both locally and nationally. Dr. Wallace was known for her beautiful smile, and heart for people, always seeking ways to help others.
Dr. Wallace retired from the Williamsburg-James City County Public School System after thirty-seven years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Wallace, siblings, Elizabeth Robinson and Ralley B. Robinson. She leaves to cherish her fond memories, two children, Sylvester Wallace (Mary), of Hampton, VA and Claretha Wallace Ludy (Daniel), of Newport News, VA; loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A Homegoing service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Bethel Restoration Center. Dr. Wallace will Lie in Repose from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Whiting's Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life Wake will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, in Bethel Restoration Center, 6205 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA. Please read the full obituary and leave condolences at whitingsfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019