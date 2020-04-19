|
|
Lucious D. Stanfield, 84, of Newport News, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 9, 2020.
L.D. retired after 55 years of service with Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News. He served as a Deacon and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church for 28 years.
Preceded in death by his only son Larry Stanfield; he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Theresa L. Stanfield; three daughters, Terri Howe, Debbie Price (Bobby Price), Mona Deeds; eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A private visitation for the family was held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home on Monday, April 13, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday at Parklawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Maranatha Baptist Church, 221 Hampton Highway, Yorktown, VA, 23693, Missions Fund.
Due to present circumstances there will be a Celebration of Life Service with family and friends at a later date.
Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020