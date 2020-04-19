Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucious Stanfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucious D. Stanfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucious D. Stanfield Obituary
Lucious D. Stanfield, 84, of Newport News, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 9, 2020.

L.D. retired after 55 years of service with Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News. He served as a Deacon and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church for 28 years.

Preceded in death by his only son Larry Stanfield; he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Theresa L. Stanfield; three daughters, Terri Howe, Debbie Price (Bobby Price), Mona Deeds; eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A private visitation for the family was held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home on Monday, April 13, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday at Parklawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Maranatha Baptist Church, 221 Hampton Highway, Yorktown, VA, 23693, Missions Fund.

Due to present circumstances there will be a Celebration of Life Service with family and friends at a later date.

Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucious's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -