Lucy Annette "Ann" Haywood, 80, of Hayes peacefully left this earth to be with her Lord on April 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ann will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by parents, Walter James West, Sr. & Emily Marion West, sons, Brian Haywood, Randy West and brother, Walter James "Buck" West, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Haywood, son, Nick Krikales (Linda), grandchildren, Crystal, Jacob and Megan West, Demetrius and Violet Krikales, brothers, Frank West (Hattie), Wayne West, sister-in-law, Judy West and a host of extended family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 virus all services will be private. Burial will be in Gloucester Point Cemetery. In our loved one's memory, donations may made to the , 1622 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23228. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2020