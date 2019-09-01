Home

Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
Lucy Whisman
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
250 Fox Hill Road
Hampton, WV
Lucy C. Whisman


1929 - 2019
Lucy C. Whisman Obituary
Lucy C. Whisman, 90, of Yorktown, VA passed away on August 15, 2019 after a long illness. She is preceded in death by her husband William Whisman, Son Robert Whisman, and Grandson David Fetter. She is survived by her Son Michael Whisman, Daughter Sarabeth Goetschius, Son-in-Law Raymond Goetschius, and Grandson Joshua Whisman.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 250 Fox Hill Road in Hampton, VA

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to either The Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or The .
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019
