Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Gloucester, VA
Lucy E. Collazo


1937 - 2019
Lucy E. Collazo Obituary
Lucy Emilia Collazo, 76, of Gloucester, VA, passed away on December 15, 2019. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was dedicated to her job in Social Security Administration for 19 years. After she retired she enjoyed spending her time volunteering at the local library and being an active member of her church. She loved to read, and spend quality time with her family. She was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on September 22, 1937. She is survived by her husband, William Collazo; a son, Wayne D. Collazo and daughter, Lucy Collazo; granddaughters, Alexandra P. Collazo, Nina I. Garland, Natalia D. Collazo; sisters Julie E. Roche, Acasia Alejandro. She was preceded in death by her parents; Isabel and Gilberto Escribano, and two brothers; Papo and Rigo Escribano. The family will receive friends on December 22, 2019 from 2-4:00 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory in Gloucester Courthouse. The funeral mass will be held on December 23, 2019 at 12 pm. at St. Therese Catholic Church, Gloucester, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019
