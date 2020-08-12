1/1
Lucy J. Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In the early morning hours of August 9th, 2020, Lucy J. Davis, age 85, transitioned peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful servant of God, had a boundless love and passion for her family and friends. She warmed the hearts of all those she met, with an embracing smile and the gift of immediate friendship. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Many she met along her life's journey called her "Mom." She has left loving memories and stories of a long, rewarding, well-lived, and friendship-filled life for her family and numerous friends to cherish.

She leaves to celebrate her life, a son, Stanley C. Davis; a daughter, Sharon A. Revish; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Burkett-Davis; six grandchildren, Nicole Davis, Brian Revish (Monic), Kenisha Revish, Kristy Davis, Sean Baskerville, Justin Davis, and four great-grandchildren; Cailyn Revish, Cairin Taylor, Collin Revish, and Caleb Revish. Sisters, Celestine Fields and Noletha Taylor and brothers-in-law Marcellus Fields and Eugene Taylor. Along with countless friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends Jean Britt, Juanita Britt and Eulene McCoy, Deacons John Golden and Carlton Ashby.

A viewing will be held 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Thursday, 13 August 2020 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27h Street, Newport News, VA 23607. Masks are required with strict social distancing in place.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, 14 August 2020 at The Sixth House, 2003 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA 23661. Limited attendance with masks REQUIRED with strict social distancing. The service will be Live Stream on Facebook and YouTube. Search 'Six Mount Zion Baptist Temple'.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Sixth House
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved