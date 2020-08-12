In the early morning hours of August 9th, 2020, Lucy J. Davis, age 85, transitioned peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful servant of God, had a boundless love and passion for her family and friends. She warmed the hearts of all those she met, with an embracing smile and the gift of immediate friendship. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Many she met along her life's journey called her "Mom." She has left loving memories and stories of a long, rewarding, well-lived, and friendship-filled life for her family and numerous friends to cherish.



She leaves to celebrate her life, a son, Stanley C. Davis; a daughter, Sharon A. Revish; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Burkett-Davis; six grandchildren, Nicole Davis, Brian Revish (Monic), Kenisha Revish, Kristy Davis, Sean Baskerville, Justin Davis, and four great-grandchildren; Cailyn Revish, Cairin Taylor, Collin Revish, and Caleb Revish. Sisters, Celestine Fields and Noletha Taylor and brothers-in-law Marcellus Fields and Eugene Taylor. Along with countless friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends Jean Britt, Juanita Britt and Eulene McCoy, Deacons John Golden and Carlton Ashby.



A viewing will be held 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Thursday, 13 August 2020 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27h Street, Newport News, VA 23607. Masks are required with strict social distancing in place.



A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, 14 August 2020 at The Sixth House, 2003 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA 23661. Limited attendance with masks REQUIRED with strict social distancing. The service will be Live Stream on Facebook and YouTube. Search 'Six Mount Zion Baptist Temple'.



