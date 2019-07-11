Lucy Lee Lalley Latchum departed this life on Tuesday July 9th. She passed peacefully after a battle with melanoma.



Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Wife, and Friend, she was born on April 1st, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio. Her family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida when she was three and she graduated from Forest Hills High School and attended The University of South Carolina, where she joined the Tri-Delt sorority.



She married Joseph Henry Latchum Jr. in 1969 and together they had two boys, Jeffrey Haynes and Philip Tyler. They settled in Newport News where she devoted herself to building her family, teaching at St. Andrews Day School and attending St. Andrews Episcopal Church as an active member of the alter guild, and The Junior League of Hampton Roads. In 1996 she completed her bachelors degree, as well as her masters degree at Christopher Newport University. With degrees in hand, she spent the next twenty years working at CNU, in the Office of Continuing Education and later as the Director of Planned Giving. Working on a college campus gave her great satisfaction. She cherished working with young people and helping the institution under the direction of President Paul Trible.



She was preceded in death by her parents Walter Rowe Lalley Jr. and Janet Lalley Woodward, as well as her brother Walter Rowe Lalley III.



She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Haynes Latchum and Philip Tyler Latchum, daughter in law Ann-marie Alford Latchum, beloved granddaughter Catherine Lalley Latchum, sister Janet Reynolds and brother John Michael Lalley.



A private family graveside service will be followed by a memorial at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street in Newport News, at 1 PM on Saturday July 13th.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Hospice House of Williamsburg or the Christopher Newport University Education Foundation. Published in Daily Press on July 11, 2019