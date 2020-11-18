1/1
Lucy Mitchell Bunting
1940 - 2020
Lucy Mitchell Bunting, 80, passed away at home Monday November 16, 2020. Lucy was born June 24, 1940 in Newport News, Virginia and graduated from Warwick High School in 1958. She also earned a Bachelor's Degree from Randolph Macon Women's College in 1962. Lucy was a former member of the Junior League of Hampton Roads and the James River Country Club. Lucy was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Poquoson and loved singing in the Chancel Choir. She enjoyed her time with the Tidewater Daylily Society (Chief Weeder) and had a registered daylily named after her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and D. C. Mitchell, sister, Martha A. Mitchell and son-in-law, Stephen M. Gregory. Lucy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John W. Bunting, Jr., children, Carey Bunting Gregory, Betsy Bunting Fink and husband Martin, and John W. Bunting, III. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Melissa E. Gregory, Joseph W. Fink, Oliver W. Fink and Morgan L. Bunting along with many other dear friends and family. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by the Rev. Dr. Patricia Riggs. The family will receive friends at the residence in Poquoson. Donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Poquoson or to a charity of one's choice. All current COVID mandates will be in place limiting attendance to 25 people with masks and social distancing. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
